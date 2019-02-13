BRET MICHAELS On Daughter's Modelling Career - "I’m Proud, But There’s Bittersweetness Involved Because It’s Your Daughter Doing Bikini Sports Illustrated"; Video

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Bret Michaels could not be prouder of his daughter, Raine, who was just named a top six finalist in Sports Illustrated’s 2019 swimsuit model search competition.

But as a man with racy memories of attending the bikini dance contests at the Sunset Strip’s notorious metal club Gazzarri’s, or partying with bikini babes in Headbangers Ball music videos like “I Want Action”, he admits with a chuckle that seeing his daughter all grown up and showing some skin is his “comeuppance coming full circle.”

“As a dad I’m proud, but there’s bittersweetness involved, because it’s your daughter doing bikini [modeling],” Michaels laughingly tells Yahoo Entertainment. “You know, it’s Sports Illustrated! It’s a bittersweet thing. I just look at it like this: I think she will be classy, it’ll be awesome, and I’m proud.”

Read more and view a video report at Yahoo! Entertainment. Check out some photos of Bret's daughter at Raine Michaels' official Instagram.



Michaels, a lifelong diabetic, the son of a veteran, and survivor of a life-threatening brain hemorrhage has always stood up to any challenge that was thrown at him. As Bret ramps up for the release of his latest single and video, “Unbroken”, due March 15th, he is putting his fans in charge… if they have the right moves that is. The Unbroken #HotRocksChallenge combines Michaels’ love of music and giving back into one epic social media competition.

In the runup to the release of “Unbroken”, which is about resilience and overcoming adversity, Michaels is giving one lucky fan the chance to win a $10,000 donation from his Life Rocks Foundation to the recognized 501(c)3 charity or charities of their choice. To join the challenge, fans will show the world their best #HotRocksChallenge dance moves, with or without music, on Instagram… But only one lucky winner will get to have Bret’s Life Rocks Foundation write the cheque to their charity.

Michaels, who recently embarked on his worldwide 2019 Unbroken Tour, will also give the grand prize winner a 2-day VIP rockstar getaway to see him live in concert at a show of their choosing.

The new single, which Michaels recorded and co-wrote with his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu, is slated for release on March 15th - which also happens to be the music icon’s birthday. You can pre-order “Unbroken” on iTunes and other digital retailers and sample the track at this location. This year, Bret’s bringing his fans to the party in a big way, because the winner of the Unbroken #HotRocksChallenge will be announced on the very same day.

If you’ve got the right moves, then you get the views: Bret makes you the entrepreneur in the Unbroken #HotRocksChallenge. To join the challenge, users will upload their own 15-60 second video, featuring their most impressive (or funniest) dance moves, to Instagram. Participants do not need to show their face, and pet owners can let their four-legged friends join in on the fun as well.

Entrants must be 18 years of age or older. To be entered into the contest, users must be following and tag: @bretmichaelsofficial. Use the following hashtags: #hotrockschallenge #unbroken #bretmichaels #contest.

Team Bret will then narrow it down, selecting their top two videos based on the best dance moves, the number of views, and the overall creativity of each submission. Finally, they’ll let Instagram and Facebook voters determine the grand prize winner.

As a world-renowned entrepreneur and music icon with partnerships that include global brands such as PetSmart, OverStock, the Dr. Pepper/Snapple Group, and real estate investments to name a few, Bret lives to create. From Digital Greetings (which he pioneered in 2012) to the two new TV series he is currently working on, Bret loves bringing big-picture projects to life—and the Unbroken #HotRocksChallenge is his latest visionary idea.

As a philanthropist whose Life Rocks Foundation, donates to a number of 501(c)3 Charities and sends children with Type 1 Diabetes to camp each summer, giving back is the driving force behind everything Bret does… Now, with the Unbroken #HotRocksChallenge he’s challenging you to help him help others.

For updates on the Unbroken #HotRocksChallenge, to donate to the Life Rocks Foundation, and for all things Bret Michaels, click here.