BRET MICHAELS On Next Month’s House Of Rock Show - “We Are Gonna Party!”; Video

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has a solo show scheduled for February 24th at House Of Rock in Santa Rosa, California. In the video below, Michaels hypes up the upcoming show:

It was recently announced that Def Leppard will return to the road this spring for a three month run across North America. The Live Nation promoted outing will storm through cities across parts of the US and Canada. This new leg of dates follows the groups massive 70+ city 2016 tour and is set to kick off on April 8th in Manchester, NH and wrap on June 25th in Indianapolis, IN. Joining Def Leppard on select dates are Poison and Tesla. Tickets will go on sale on January 20th and 21st at LiveNation.com.

Bret Michaels issued the following video greeting:

The tour also marks the first time in over five years that Poison will tour with all original members, including Bret Michaels, CC DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett. Poison has sold over 40 million records and is is set to perform some of its greatest hits including “Nothin’ But A Good Time”, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, “Talk Dirty to Me”, “Unskinny Bop” and “Something To Believe In”.

Bret Michaels says, “I could not be more excited. I know all of us will give one thousand percent on stage and we are looking forward to performing our hits together. I personally could not be more thankful for the three generations of fans and I love the music of Def Leppard and Tesla. This will be an amazing night of rock and roll. Don’t wait because god only knows.”

Tour dates:

April

8 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

10 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre *

12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

14 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

15 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

21 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Sanford Premier Center

24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Cneter **

27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

29 - Ft Myers, FL - Fort Rock ***

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville ***

May

2 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

3 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

6 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion ***

24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma ***

27 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest ***

29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

31 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

June

2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

3 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *

6 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9 - Seattle, WA - White River Amph

10 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

14 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Bank Arena

16 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - ASANA Amphitheatre

21 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center **

22 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

24 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center

• Def Leppard only

** Def Leppard and Poison only, no Tesla

*** Def Leppard festival dates