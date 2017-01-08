BRET MICHAELS On Possibility Of POISON Touring In 2017 - "It's On My Wish List"

Speaking with the Tampa Bay Times, Poison frontman Bret Michaels discussed politics and president elect Donald Trump, his experience on Celebrity Apprentice, and the possibility of Poison hitting the road in 2017. Following are a few excerpts from the interview.

On the presidential election and Donald Trump: "I want the best person for the job, you know what I'm saying? It's not always about change. It's about taking what we've got — and we've got an awesome country; I love this country. I mean it. And I think if this is what it takes to take it up the next notch, then that's what we do. It'll be amazing. This is the fact: He is our president. We've got to have his back and go in there and negotiate. Let's make this country great. Let's take it up a notch."

On winning Celebrity Apprentice: "I never knew I was going to win. I just never thought I would lose. My attitude is have fun, but get it done. And I went in there with that attitude. I'm not doing it just for a charity, I live it."

On Poison touring in 2017: "It'd be great for Bobby and C.C. and Rikki and I to just be out there and have three months. It's on my wish list, we're close to making it happen, and I know they want to do it, and they'll have a great time doing it."

Go to this location for the complete interview.

On Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 Bret Michaels, along with New York based developers Echelon Creative Inc., launched a limited holiday edition first look at a game changing app: the Bret Michaels emoji and lyric keyboard with ground breaking lyric-centric technology. The Bret Michaels emoji and lyric keyboard will combine Michaels’ most famous lyrics, sayings and phrases from both his music and TV career, along with various illustrations of the singer sure to suit the users every emotion, turning their thoughts into Michaels’ best known lyrics and phrases.

Allan Zhang and Sam Mendelson of Echelon Creative Inc. say Bret Michaels is, simply put, “An Iconic rockstar with one of the most recognizable faces, personality and Images. Knowing Bret for his artistic creativity, it was truly exciting to discover firsthand his knack for marketing and overall business acumen. Bret is full of groundbreaking ideas that guarantee to make this app even better than we anticipated,” stated the Echelon founders. “Michaels displays passion, purpose, and inspiration far exceeding our expectations. We have always aspired to be ‘drealists’ (part dreamer part realist, a phrase coined by Bret himself), working with Bret has now made that a reality.”

Michaels, who has sold over 35 million records and single-handedly turned his own company, Michaels Entertainment, into a 100 million dollar company with his multi-faceted entrepreneurial endeavours, adds the emoji space to his ever-growing list of holdings. Some of Michaels’ partnerships campaigns include Petsmart, Overstock, Dr Pepper/ Snapple, Ford and Nissan as well as his award winning ‘Bret Michaels Rock Star Suite’ housed in in the Hard Rock Riviera Maya overlooking the stunning Caribbean Sea. His suite was the first artist branded suite, which Bret helped design with the award winning Las Vegas design team, Tandem, and spans over 10,000 square feet and is also one of the top 10 must visit destinations by such travel gurus as Travel Advisor, JetSet Magazine, USA today and Orbitz.

A limited collection of The Bret Michaels emoji package debuted Wednesday, December 21st, which included exclusive holiday and sports emoji’s with more emoji’s being added to the collection throughout 2017.

The Bret Michaels Emoji package is available on both Google and Apples App Store. Visit bretmichaels.com for more more info and everything else Bret Michaels.