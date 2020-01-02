BRET MICHAELS On "The Stadium Tour" With DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE - "I’ve Been Working On That For Years, Hoping We Could Put It Together With Everybody And It Just Worked"

The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, is on track be the biggest rock tour of 2020.

Poison frontman Bret Michaels spoke to People.com about the tour, and revealed: "I’ve been working on that for years, hoping we could put it together with everybody and it just worked. It will be an absolute, all out, high energy party. I think people are excited for a live, good time summer party with great music.”

Tickets for seven new shows for The Stadium Tour, including dates in San Antonio, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland, go on sale starting Friday, January 10.

“The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced... well it’s out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger.. this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!” - Def Leppard's Joe Elliott

New dates:

June

21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

25 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

27 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

29 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July

2 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark

3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium