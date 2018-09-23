BRET MICHAELS Posts Snippet Of "Mountain Music" Tour Bus Jam

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has posted footage of himself and his band jamming the Alabama classic "Mountain Music" on the tour bus. Check out the clip below.

On September 17th, Poison frontman Bret Michaels launched his Lifestyle Collection via his official website, BretMichaels.com. This very special collection contains items for everyday use as well as unique household and outdoor goods. A portion of the proceeds will go to Bret’s Life Rocks Foundation and then distributed to multiple charities helping diabetes research, veterans, cancer, animals in need, and domestic abuse shelters.

Michaels recently spoke with Digital Journal about his latest endeavours.

When asked what motivates him each day, Michaels said, "First of all, I feel grateful. I am thankful to all of the amazing fans that have been there for me, to live this dream out. I am passionate about doing things, and I have a really strong work ethic. The harder I work, the luckier I get. Nothing has ever truly fallen in my lap, but I love working since I enjoy making music and being creative."

He continued, "The most magical moment like Mulcahy's or Jones Beach is the minute I get to walk out on that stage. That is the ultimate pay-off, and the ultimate icing on the cake. I am extremely proactive and I love slapping hands. I like making a party out of each show, since I am in a great mood and I am feeling thankful. I want the fans to feel the same way. I want them to leave as excited as I did."

