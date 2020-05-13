BRET MICHAELS Recalls 2010 Brain Hemorrhage – “The Pain Is Like An Elephant Standing On Your Skull”

Yahoo! Entertainment caught up with Poison frontman Bret Michaels and he reflected on the 10th anniversary of his near-fatal brain hemorrhage.

Michaels says he “can't describe in a billion years” how it felt when the hemorrhage happened, but he vividly remembers the moment, when he was watching a baseball game on TV after his then-girlfriend and two daughters had gone to bed and suddenly felt an “incredible explosion” in his brain.

“It's called a Thunderclap, so you can't explain it. It just the weirdest sound. If anyone's never broken a bone and you hear a sound inside your body, when you hear that sound, it was instant and it was instantly I knew something like it. The pain is like an elephant standing on your skull. That's what a brain bleed does. The pressure is what normally kills you eventually. And so I knew I was in trouble and my adrenaline — after years and years of being diabetic through some horrific situations — immediately my adrenaline was on 10.

“I could barely speak. I knew I'd had some form of a stroke, because my face was drooping and I knew it was bad. I got rushed straight down to the emergency room and they knew instantly and they did the MRI. And then I went from that over to [Phoenix’s Barrow Neurological Institute], and I don't remember for three days. I came back around to a nurse, and they're massaging your legs so you don't get a blood clot. … I never would have thought that was gonna happen. Like, that wouldn't have been on my plate of stuff.”

Singer/songwriter, global entrepreneur & philanthropist, Bret Michaels, has reinvented the autobiographical blueprint with the game-changing release of his first book, entitled Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography, available now. A new video from Bret can be found below.

With a blend of Hardcopy Digital and Digital E-Book - and a never-before-seen Audio/Visual Biopic read by Michaels, with both still and moving images - the Auto-Scrap-Ography is handwritten by the artist, detailing his journey even up to and including his battle with diabetes and the Coronavirus.

Containing never-before-seen, timestamped photographs and untold stories, Michaels makes a “real, sincere deep dive through the moments of impact - with pictures to prove it.”

The book is available in both e-book as well as hardcover formats, and can be ordered at ShopBretMichaels.com.

The ultimate underdog story, Auto-Scrap-Ography provides a humorous, real and raw inside look at Michaels’ journey through highs and lows, and how he overcame every adversity life has thrown in his way: From his extremely humble beginnings, growing up in a small Pennsylvania town and learning to rise up in the face of adversity, battling a life-threatening illness daily as a type one juvenile diabetic; to the massive success as a solo artist and with Poison; to rocketing to the top of the music world, reality TV, and entrepreneurial branding; to the causes closest to his heart: his charitable and philanthropic efforts around the world; And continuing through present day, as Michaels is revealed as the fan favorite, Banana on Fox Television’s hit show The Masked Singer.

Auto-Scrap-Ography even includes Michaels’ recent personal thoughts as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic - showing how the diabetic rock star has stayed positive during the quarantine while being in the highest risk category for the terrible virus.

“First and foremost, the health and well-being of your family is most important,” Michaels said.

“When the May 12th on-sale date was announced back in December 2019, no one knew would be a global pandemic. With the stay at home orders, fans have been clamouring for us to move the release date up - but keeping our workers safe is my highest priority, and it would have been impossible to do that without endangering their lives. I am in the highest risk category and am staying home and following the guidelines - as we all should.”

(Photo: Christian Peterson, Getty Images)