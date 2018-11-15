BRET MICHAELS Released From Hospital After Undergoing Lithotripsy

"I was released (from hospital) yesterday (November 14th) after a successful procedure called lithotripsy which was painful, but worth it," says Poison vocalist Bret Michaels. "I’m not 100%, but I will be soon. The staff and doctors were incredible. Your well wishes and prayers helped as kidney stones are one of the most painful things to experience."

Bret Michaels was forced to cancel his November 11th solo show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, Tennessee. A message from Team Bret stated:

"With much regret, we hate to inform you that tonight’s Bret Michaels sold out performance will be postponed due to a medical emergency. Bret has an incredibly large kidney stone and several small stones that are now in a position that have made Bret immobile. While kidney stones are extremely painful on their own, being a diabetic complicates the situation and Bret needs to be monitored very carefully. As all Bret’s fans have seen in the past, it takes a dire emergency to keep him from performing. Bret loves his fans and was extremely excited to perform at this new venue for the first time. The date will be rescheduled, all tickets will be honored and all info will be posted on the venue’s site and all Bret Michaels' sites and social media platforms."

The November 11th show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, Tennessee has now been rescheduled for December 21st.

To view Bret Michaels' complete tour schedule, visit this location.