BRET MICHAELS Releases Rosebush Sessions #7; Video

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has released the seventh in a series of videos, dubbed Rosebush Sessions. Watch below.

A message states: "Stay tuned as each day we will gather one of these clips along with the Go-Kart trilogies. All of which will cumulate as we put the whole song together for you going through verses & choruses in different locations. Watch for the big mash up of the #RosebushSessions coming all this week."

Watch previous Rosebush Sessions videos below:





