BRET MICHAELS Revealed As The Masked Singer's BANANA; Video Available

Fans have been speculating that Banana, competing on the latest season of American top-secret singing competition The Masked Singer, is in fact Poison singer Bret Michaels. It turns out they were right, as revealed on the show last night.

Banana previously performed the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic, "Sweet Home Alabama", Elvis Presley's “A Little Less Conversation”, Billy Ray Cyrus' “Achy Breaky Heart”, and Bill Withers' “Lean On Me”.