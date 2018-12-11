BRET MICHAELS Reveals Struggles With Diabetes After Performing At Toys In The Sun Charity Concert

December 11, 2018, 5 minutes ago

Bret Michaels felt inspired after performing at a charity event to not only get himself in shape, but be open about his medical issues, reports Fox News.

The singer, 55, spent his weekend performing at the Toys In The Sun Run charity concert to benefit the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. He later revealed on Twitter that he personally donated $5,000 to the cause where he thanked fans, promoters, bikers, veterans and radio volunteers that made the event possible.


On Monday, the former “Rock of Love” star wanted to show the world that the event stayed with him after it was over. The star spoke about his own battle with diabetes since he was a child and how he’d allowed it to get a little out of hand recently. However, he noted that the children he saw battling the condition with such bravery inspired him to get his act together.

Read more at Fox News.


 



