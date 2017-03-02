BRET MICHAELS' Second Annual Birthday Bash StageIt Event Detailed

On Wednesday March 15, 2017, Poison frontman Bret Michaels celebrates his birthday with you and comes into your home or mobile device via a livestream StageIt performance. This 2nd annual birthday bash event is an opportunity for fans to interact with Bret during the performance in what will be a party of epic proportions. On this very special night, fans will get an opportunity to hear a very special acoustic version of “Cry Tough” in celebration of the spring/summer tour when Bret and Poison hit the road with Def Leppard.

A portion of the proceeds from the event goes to charity via Bret Michaels’ Life Rocks Foundation. There will also be some extra special items that will be auctioned off using Notes including Bret’s signed hat and shirt that he will wear onstage during the opening night of the Poison tour as well as a signed guitar.

This is event is happening 100% live and will never be shown again! Only 200 tickets will be sold and once they are gone, they are gone. Last year this event sold out in record time, don’t miss your chance to celebrate Bret’s birthday together and you could win an awesome piece of rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia. Get tickets now at this location.

In other news, Bret Michaels has helped raise over $1 million 3 years in a row for JDRF - the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. View the following video recap for further details.

Finally, Poison, one of rock’s most high energy and iconic bands, will be performing all their greatest hits as they headline select dates for the first time in over a decade.This spring will see all four original members, Bret Michaels, Bobby Dall, Rikki Rockett and CC DeVille, join together to play these limited headline dates in the US and Canada.

These select dates will coincide with Poison’s co-headlining tour with Def Leppard and special guest Tesla throughout the spring and summer. The first Poison headline date will be Raleigh, NC on April 28th, followed by Charlotte, NC on April 29th. Huntington, WV (May 7th), Albany, NY (May 9th), Rama, ON (May 11th), Rapid City, SD (May 26th), and Grand Forks, ND (May 27th) have all been added as stand-alone headline dates with several more in the works.

Although they have co-headlined in the past with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and KISS to name a few, these will be their first headline dates in select markets in over ten years.

States singer Bret Michaels: “I’m really looking forward to the Poison tour. It’s going to be incredible playing all the hits and putting on a hell of a high-energy rock show for the three generations of awesome fans.”

Poison who started as a street level independent band has remained one of the music industry’s top acts, with multi-platinum album sales and sold out tours since first bursting onto the music scene. They have sold over 40 million records and DVDs worldwide, and have charted twelve Top 10 hits and are set to perform some of their greatest hits including “Nothin’ But A Good Time”, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, “Talk Dirty To Me”, “Unskinny Bop” and “Something To Believe In”.

Find Poison’s complete live itinerary at this location.