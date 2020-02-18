BRET MICHAELS Selling His Rockstar RV

Music icon, philanthropist, and reality TV star Bret Michaels, an RV fanatic is building a new custom coach tour bus as he heads out on this year’s hottest stadium tour and is making this beautiful custom 2014 Entegra Aspire available at a realistic price.

This RV has logged some of its 111,165 miles touring across the United States and Canada on some of the biggest tours both solo and with his band Poison and is a one of a kind Luxury Tour Bus, maintained and serviced to perfection. Not only does this vehicle have active suspension, offering one of the best rides in an RV but you will enjoy all the upgraded conveniences and features that the entrepreneur custom ordered and enjoyed for both his personal and professional travel.



This 45’ Aspire features: the True Entegra frame and body style, powerful 450 horse power Cummins diesel engine, full propane system, 2800W inverter, custom propane fireplace that also serves as a heater in the winter, king size sleep number bed, sectional sofa made by Flex-Steele, dual bathrooms front and rear with shower, walk up closet, new carpet, full kitchen with pull out cooking counter, stackable washer & dryer, electric grill, 5 TV’s including exterior entertainment center with 1 outside TV, incredible cargo storage with full tour bus style, pass through bays and roll out trays, custom 360 degree exterior camera system, 4 slides, extra-long shore power cables, motorized awnings, new batteries, new tires and this 10K Onan Generator with recent service completed by Peterbilt has never let Michaels down.

See additional photos of Bret's RV at BretMichaels.com. To view the listing and learn the asking price, visit RV Trader.