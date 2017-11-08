BRET MICHAELS Teases New Television Show Love Camp

“I’m here to find you the ultimate date or even better, maybe the ultimate relationship,” proclaims Bret Michaels in a new promo reel of a project that may be coming in 2018. The show is called Love Camp and Michaels gives his advice to ladies looking for the right guy.

Award-winning singer songwriter Bret Michaels has recorded and produced a contemporary version of the timeless holiday classic "Jingle Bells." Michaels, an iconic musician and frontman mixed modern recording techniques and contemporary grooves with traditional orchestration and feel to create a completely fresh new version of one of the most recognizable holiday songs of all time, while staying true to the original spirit of such a recognizable body of music.

This is the legendary frontman's first time releasing a holiday song and he says, "It was such an awesome experience that I plan to have a full-length release of holiday music next year." Fans can expect the song to be packed with high energy, great grooves, and the ever-present spirit of a good time evident in all of Michaels' music.

Jingle Bells will be available to fans on Friday, November 17th via all major digital music retailers and streaming outlets, with other related and exclusive content available only at BretMichaels.com.

Also known as an avid philanthropist, Michaels will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the song to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Michaels' Life Rocks Foundation will also be holding its annual fundraising drive. The Life Rocks Foundation makes donations to such causes as Hurricane Harvey Relief, The American Red Cross, military charities and JDRF among others.

Over the course of his highly successful career, multi-platinum recording artist, global entrepreneur and philanthropist Bret Michaels has strategically put the building blocks in place to explore other successful business ventures including real estate. Michaels' vision as it pertains to real estate acquisitions is simple, create something comfortable, and structurally sound with an amazing space to entertain set in a location in which people will love. Bret Michaels Properties (BMP) showcases Michaels' astounding enthusiasm for real estate and its subsequent track record proves that he has his finger on the pulse of the industry, realizing people's desires and knowing how to achieve them.

In conjunction with Hard Rock, Bret Michaels set his sights on beautiful Mexico to deliver the ultimate and largest destination space of its kind when together they revealed the Bret Michaels Rock Star Suite located at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya. Since its inception Bret's Rock Star Suite property has garnered the attention of hotel/vacation industry leaders while remaining a mainstay destination for consumers and businesses. The suite has also received numerous awards and recognitions to date including being voted by USA Today as 1 of 6 "Best Beaches", named "Best Luxury Hotel Suite" in North America by Jetset Magazine, receiving a HOPSY (dubbed the "The Oscars Of The Travel Industry") for "Best Suite Design" and in 2017 the Bret Michaels Rock Star Suite is honored to be voted "Mexico's Leading Hotel Suite" by World Travel Awards cementing it as one of the most sought after vacation spots in the world.

Bret's luxurious suite features an all-inclusive resort experience with over 8,000 square feet of space overlooking the ocean, complete with a state of the art fitness center, bar, DJ booth and more! Using the same blueprint for all of his real estate ventures, Michaels was hands on involved in both design and creation aspects for this suite. As a major REITs investor, Michaels has been known to sell well ahead of the bubble as it pertains to properties both domestic and international including Arizona, Florida, California, Tennessee and Canada.

Viewed as an attraction all its own, Bret's Rock Star Suite has served as the setting for Hollywood celebrities and musicians the likes of Imagine Dragons, Elvis Duran and countless others. Even Bret's own daughter Raine is going to be serving as host at the Riviera Maya suite location, proving that hard work and dedication gets the job done segueing into nothin' but a good time.