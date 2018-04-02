BRET MICHAELS To Play Free Concert Prior To AAA 400 Drive For Autism In May

Bret Michaels, the legendary singer / songwriter who has sold more than 40 million records worldwide, will perform a charity-driven, free concert on the AAA Stage at Victory Plaza on Sunday, May 6th before the AAA 400 Drive For Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, DE.

Bret's next show is April 3rd in Augusta, GA. To view his complete tour schedule, visit this location.