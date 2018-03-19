BRET MICHAELS To Play NASCAR Pre-Race Show In April

Just announced - Bret Michaels will rock NASCAR Texas Motor Speedway and the Loud & Proud Pre-Race Show powered by Ashley HomeStore on Sunday, April 8th. Get your tickets now before they are gone at this location.

"Let's bring together veterans as Bret is making plans to bring them onstage to honor them for their service and sacrifice for our freedom," says Team Bret. "Michaels will also be making a donation to a veteran chapter in the Dallas, Texas area through his Life Rocks Foundation."

Upcoming Bret Michaels solo shows include:

March

30 - Black Bear Casino Resort, Carlton, MN - SOLD OUT

31 - Mid-America Center - Council Bluffs, IA

April

3 - The Country Club Dance Hall - Augusta, GA

4 - The Stage On Bay - Savannah, GA

6 - Diamond Jo Casino - Northwood, IA

8 - O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Fort Worth, TX

20 - La Hacienda Event Center - Midland, TX

27 - Horseshoe Casino's Bluesville - Robinsonville, MS

May

5 - OC Inlet, Ocean City, MD - SOLD OUT

For further details, visit BretMichaels.com.