BRET MICHAELS To Receive Humanitarian Of The Year Award At Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade - "I Could Not Be More Honoured"

Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, the largest Christmas event in America, announces its Humanitarian Of The Year award recipient, Bret Michaels. Bret Michaels is a multi-platinum global music superstar whose multi-faceted brand encompasses record-breaking touring sales, TV stardom and chart-topping songs. A successful entrepreneur in addition to his musical achievements, he created the multi-million dollar selling Pets Rock Collection with PetSmart, launched his own line of custom guitars and created “Bret’s Blend, Diet Trop-A-Rocka” which is a number-one-selling beverage for Dr. Pepper/Snapple Group.

“I could not be more honoured to receive this Humanitarian Of The Year award,” said Michaels. “It truly touches my soul, and I am extremely grateful to be able to receive this award at the holidays, which is the perfect time of year to give back and donate to great causes like Toys for Tots. I can’t wait to play a song or two and I truly look forward to this chance to meet a lot of amazing people and fans at the Hollywood Christmas Parade."

Demonstrating Michaels’ never-ending commitment to giving, he has pledged to honour his reception of this Humanitarian award by dedicating one of his upcoming shows to charity.

Michaels, a lifelong diabetic, the son of a veteran, and survivor of a life-threatening brain hemorrhage has always stood up to any challenge that was thrown at him. As a type 1 juvenile diabetic since the age of 6, he consistently leads the charge for diabetes awareness, sending children to camp with his Life Rocks Foundation. Through his Foundation, he has raised millions of dollars for charity and he has additionally personally donated to causes throughout his career, including his winnings from Celebrity Apprentice. His philanthropy has helped not only diabetes education and research but also a diverse range of causes such as childhood cancer, Veterans organizations, PetSmart Charities, Operation Homefront, Feelgood Foundation and many more.

Michaels’ latest hit single and video, “Unbroken”, is dedicated to the idea of overcoming any challenge that life puts in front of you. He cowrote and recorded the song with his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu, who currently attends a music and arts school. His eldest daughter, Raine, is an in-demand model after being a finalist in the Sports Illustrated’s Swim Search earlier this year. Michaels himself is one one of the most sought-after performers in the world, keeping him on the road for each of the last 10 years for nearly 300 live performances, speaking engagements, charitable concerts and private engagements yearly. Those talents, combined with his passion for philanthropy and helping others, made Michaels a fitting choice to receive this year’s Humanitarian Of The Year Award.

Although Michaels is primarily a solo artist and is finishing his Unbroken World Tour of arenas and amphitheaters, he is giving the fans an early Christmas gift by agreeing to a confirmed tour in 2020 featuring a reunited, all-original Poison. Though no dates are currently locked in, Michaels is excited to bring the band back on the road for a summer jaunt of concert hits.

As the mother of a five-year-old Type 1 Diabetic diagnosed just a few months ago, co-executive producer Emma Sharratt MacEachern says there was no other choice for this year’s Humanitarian Of The Year Award.

Comments Sharratt MacEachern: “Imagine running a marathon on a high wire for the rest of your life.This is what it’s like to live with Type 1 diabetes. Hundreds of calculations and decisions to be made each day, all with life-threatening consequences. A 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week balancing act that will never go away. When my child was diagnosed, I was handed a piece of paper with photos of famous people with Type 1. One person stood out to me: Bret Michaels. Bret was diagnosed at age six, and since then, he’s gone on to live the life he has, realizing his dreams and making a huge impact in the world, not just with his many accomplishments in entertainment, but also with his incredible efforts to advocate for those who have been diagnosed or affected, to help find a cure. November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and we are truly honored and proud to present the Humanitarian Of The Year Award to Bret Michaels.”

The landmark anniversary celebration will take place on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 5 PM, PT. The host of Access Hollywood, Mario Lopez, and the Lopez family, are this year’s Grand Marshals. They will join an eclectic array of musical performances featured during the parade and national telecast, including Jesse & Joy, Dionne Warwick, Brandon Jenner, Sheléa, The Band Of Merrymakers, Rock of Ages, Shawn Wayans presents The Boo Crew, Phil Vassar, David Archuleta, Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo, James Maslow, Ashen Moon with Mikalah Gordon and Brandon Rogers. The parade will also feature a special tribute for Toys for Tots and a magic performance by Mai Wynn and Farrell Dillon of The CW’s hit series, “Masters of Illusion.”

The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade will be hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-host Elizabeth Stanton. It will premiere as a two-hour special on The CW Network Friday, December 13 at 8 PM, ET / PT. The parade, featuring Marine Toys For Tots program, which is essential in providing gifts to less fortunate children everywhere, will also air on the Hallmark Channel shortly after as well as on American Forces Network, to more than one million American servicemen and women worldwide. The event will be presented and produced by Associated Television International, in association with The City of Los Angeles.

A true Hollywood yearly tradition, the parade attracts more than one million in attendance each year, with larger than life inflatable character balloons, award winning bands, colourful equestrians, ornate floats, popular characters/novelties, celebrity filled cars and, of course, Santa Claus making the much heralded trek down the over three mile parade route.

For tickets, head here.

(Photo - Mark Mazzanti)