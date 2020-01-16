BRET MICHAELS To Receive Medical Treatment For Torn Rotator Cuff, Skin Cancer

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has issued the following medical update:

"After a very recent kickoff to the new year, physical & MRI it has been brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff which would answer the question why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder. A little more complex I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy. I’m in the hands of incredible specialists who are both positive for great outcomes. It may slow me down a bit at the beginning of the year, but if God willing I promise this year will be awesome. Just a few less solo shows & special events until I get this all squared up. As always continuing great diabetic maintenance to keep on rocking in 2020!"

Bret's next solo show is scheduled for January 23rd at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK. To view his complete live itinerary, click here.

Coming in early 2020, Bret Michaels will release Bret Michaels Unbroken: My Life In Pictures & Stories which will feature select photos and stories collected over his 35+ year extraordinary career. The book is available for pre-order now at shopbretmichaels.com.

Stay tuned for additional information and updates. Ship date for the book is early 2020, specific date yet to be determined. Artwork / format and price subject to change.