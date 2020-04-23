BRET MICHAELS To Release Game-Changing Autobiography, "Auto-Scrap-Ography", In May

Singer/songwriter, global entrepreneur & philanthropist, Bret Michaels, has reinvented the autobiographical blueprint with the game-changing release of his first book, entitled Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography, on May 12.

With a blend of Hardcopy Digital and Digital E-Book - and a never-before-seen Audio/Visual Biopic read by Michaels, with both still and moving images - the Auto-Scrap-Ography is handwritten by the artist, detailing his journey even up to and including his battle with diabetes and the Coronavirus.

Containing never-before-seen, timestamped photographs and untold stories, Michaels makes a “real, sincere deep dive through the moments of impact - with pictures to prove it.”

The book will be available in both e-book as well as hardcover formats - and to kickoff World Book Day today, Auto-Scrap-Ography is available for pre-order now, by visiting ShopBretMichaels.com.

The ultimate underdog story, Auto-Scrap-Ography provides a humorous, real and raw inside look at Michaels’ journey through highs and lows, and how he overcame every adversity life has thrown in his way: From his extremely humble beginnings, growing up in a small Pennsylvania town and learning to rise up in the face of adversity, battling a life-threatening illness daily as a type one juvenile diabetic; to the massive success as a solo artist and with Poison; to rocketing to the top of the music world, reality TV, and entrepreneurial branding; to the causes closest to his heart: his charitable and philanthropic efforts around the world; And continuing through present day, as Michaels is revealed as the fan favorite, Banana on Fox Television’s hit show The Masked Singer.

Auto-Scrap-Ography even includes Michaels’ recent personal thoughts as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic - showing how the diabetic rock star has stayed positive during the quarantine while being in the highest risk category for the terrible virus.

The book’s first hardcopy print sold out quickly during its initial pre-order. Pre-order the Digital E-Book today to secure your copy. Also available for pre-order and due to high demand the next print edition will go into production when is it medically safe to do so.

“First and foremost, the health and well-being of your family is most important,” Michaels said.

“When the May 12th on-sale date was announced back in December 2019, no one knew would be a global pandemic. With the stay at home orders, fans have been clamouring for us to move the release date up - but keeping our workers safe is my highest priority, and it would have been impossible to do that without endangering their lives. I am in the highest risk category and am staying home and following the guidelines - as we all should.”

To give back even more to his fans, Michaels is offering his custom “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” guitar, recently used in his special “Rosebush Sessions” online and TV show performances, as the grand prize for a just-launched giveaway. Everyone who pre-orders a copy of the Auto-Scrap-Ography will be automatically entered for a chance to win this one-of-a-kind prize. Additionally, the winner will receive an extremely great $1,200 Bret Book stimulus package of their very own consisting of $500 cash to spend however they want, a $200 gift certificate to ShopBretMichaels.com and a $500 donation to the charity of their choice.

Auto-Scrap-Ography will officially be released to the world on May 12 and available exclusively on ShopBretMichaels.com.

