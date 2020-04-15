BRET MICHAELS Unveils The Go-Kart Trilogies; Video

As an avid Go-Kart enthusiast, Poison frontman Bret Michaels gives you an exclusive, up close and personal look at these awesome machines in this much-anticipated new series “Bret Michaels’ Get Your Ride On: The Go-Kart Trilogies” with episodes airing daily on BretMichaels.com.

Bret Michaels recently released the complete Rosebush Sessions video, featuring the Poison frontman performing the classic, "Every Rose Has Its Thorn", in various spots on his property. Watch below: