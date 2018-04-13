Brian Downey’s ALIVE AND DANGEROUS To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of THIN LIZZY’s Live And Dangerous Album On UK Tour

Due to popular demand Brian Downey’s Alive And Dangerous will tour the UK tour in September and October to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Thin Lizzy’s iconic live album Live And Dangerous, performing the album in its entirety. Live And Dangerous is hailed to be on the greatest live albums of all time.

Tickets are on sale now, direct from the venues.

Says Brian, “We will be celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Live And Dangerous by performing the album in its entirety when we tour it in the UK in September and October. Thin Lizzy fans have been asking us when we will embark on a UK tour. The time has finally arrived.”

Brian Downey’s Alive And Dangerous features Brian Grace (best known as the guitarist for the Commitments’ Andrew Strong), plus former Low Rider band members Matt Wilson (lead vocals, bass), and Phil Edgar (lead guitar).

Tour dates:

September

25 - South Shields, UK - Queen Vic

27 - Stoke, UK - Eleven

28 - London, UK - Camden Underworld

29 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Robin 2

October

1 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand

(Photo - Larry Canavan)