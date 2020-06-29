BRIAN HOWE - Posthumous Single "Going Home" From Former BAD COMPANY Singer Streaming

"Going Home", the posthumous single from former Bad Company frontman, Brian Howe, is available for streaming below. The single is available on all streaming platforms now.

According to Fort Myers News-Press, the song came together in just 45 minutes at Brian Howe’s house in Fort Myers Beach.

“It happened so fast,” says Texas producer Brooks Paschal. “I don’t even remember him struggling to write the melody and the lyrics. When Brian was on and he loved something, it was so fluid.”

Now, roughly four years later, Howe’s family has released the song. And it’s a bittersweet moment, admits manager Paul Easton.

Howe’s lyrics to “Going Home” are a meditation on death and what happens afterward. But the former Bad Company singer died May 6 before getting to release it.

“This is one of the last songs Brian wrote and recorded and, as it turns out, sadly it was very prophetic,” Easton says. “The song really touched everybody in the office when they first heard it. And today, as we work on the release, it is still a tough one to listen to.”