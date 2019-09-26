BRIAN JOHNSON, BRET MICHAELS, ALICE COOPER And More; Video Trailer For New Season Of The Big Interview With Dan Rather

AXS TV's popular sit-down series The Big Interview returns for the second-half of its seventh season, premiering Tuesday, October 1st at 8 PM EST. Check out a video trailer below.

The series’ fall cycle features 12 all-new 60-minute episodes, as host Dan Rather joins a roster of iconic entertainers for candid conversations providing a unique glimpse into their personal lives, defining moments, and incredible careers. The fall cycle kicks off with an in-depth discussion with Brian Johnson, AC/DC frontman and host of AXS TV's globetrotting music series Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road.

Other highlights include appearances by power pop icons Cheap Trick (Oct. 8); legendary chart-toppers Chicago (Oct. 15); beloved Poison singer Bret Michaels (Oct. 22); the "Godfather of Shock Rock" Alice Cooper (Oct. 29); country music superstars Little Big Town (Nov. 5); celebrated sportscaster Bob Costas (Nov. 12); influential Talking Heads singer David Byrne (Nov. 19); folk rock heroes America (Nov. 26); Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston (Dec. 3); prog rock pioneer YES's Jon Anderson (Dec. 10); and country music legends Alabama (Dec. 17).

"It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to speak with these entertainment icons each week," Rather said. "It is a rare treat to be able to delve into a side of these artists that the public doesn't often get to see, as they tell their stories and share their thoughts in their own words. I am humbled that the series has been so warmly received by AXS TV's audience, and I look forward to showing our viewers what we've been working on in this upcoming fall cycle."

"The first-half of this season of 'The Big Interview' was one of the best yet, and AXS TV is proud to finish the year strong with 12 more insightful episodes when the series resumes its fall cycle," said Lucia McCalmont, vice president of programming and scheduling, AXS TV. "The second-half of season seven features an eclectic guest list highlighting top talent from the realms of music, movies, and sports, and offering something for everyone to enjoy. Dan Rather's ability to get these superstars to open up about their achievements, challenges, and legacies has really resonated with our viewers, and we look forward to providing them with even more of the high quality discussions they've come to expect when The Big Interview returns on October 1st."

Broadcast schedule:

October

1 - Brian Johnson

8 - Cheap Trick

15 - Chicago

22 - Bret Michaels

29 - Alice Cooper

November

5 - Little Big Town

12 - Bob Costas

19 - David Byrne

26 - America

December

3 - Bryan Cranston

10 - YES’s Jon Anderson

17 - Alabama