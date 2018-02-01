BRIAN JOHNSON On His Time In AC/DC - "The Way I Look At It, I Had A Great Run"

In 2016, Brain Johnson was forced to step down as AC/DC’s frontman after doctors told him to quit or go deaf.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Brian reveals: “On stage it was getting harder and harder to hear the guitars, even hear the keys, and I was basically going on muscle memory. And I’m not the kind of guy who likes to cheat. The way I look at it, I had a great run.”

Johnson has focused his energies on his TV show - Cars That Rock - which has featured Elvis Presley’s BMW, the Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance from Ghostbusters, and “the General Lee”, the 1969 Dodge Charger from the TV series The Dukes of Hazzard.

Read more at The Sunday Times.

Brian Johnson joined Muse onstage at Reading Festival 2017 for a performance of the AC/DC classic, "Back In Black". Watch below: