BRIAN JOHNSON Remembers Late AC/DC Bandmate MALCOLM YOUNG In First Interview In Two Years - "Malcolm Would Have Been Absolutely Stunned At The Outpouring Of Tributes And Grief"

Singer Brian Johnson has released a tribute via Rolling Stone to late bandmate Malcolm Young, who died peacefully on Saturday, November 18th at age 64 after years of suffering with dementia. An excerpt follows:

"Malcolm was a catalyst. It was Malcolm that got ahold of Angus and said, "Just go fucking crazy [on guitar]." Malcolm taught everybody in the band how to be in a band. One of the super-fans came to one of the gigs and the security just wouldn't let him in. We were in Germany and he had hitchhiked there, so Malcolm just pulled out 500 pounds and said, "I am sorry I can't get you in, but why don't you fly home?" He was just a sweetheart.

"I'll always remember my little audition for AC/DC in 1980. They had asked singers to come in and do a couple of songs. The smallest guy in the room stood up and walked towards me. Pulled out a bottle of Newcastle Brown Ale, because that is where I am from, and said, "There you go, mate, just make yourself at home." It was Malcolm."

Read Brian's full tribute at RollingStone.com.

Malcolm Young will be farewelled by family and friends at St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday, November 28th, reports NEWS.com.au.

It is believed Malcolm's family, who have always shunned the public spotlight, has requested the funeral not be broadcast so they can mourn the rocker privately.

Young’s funeral will be held at 11am on the same day as the annual celebration of Australian music, the ARIA Awards. The funeral is expected to be attended by the extended Young family, who had to farewell Malcolm’s older brother George, the co-founder of the Easybeats, only last month.

Read more at NEWS.com.au.

AC/DC issued the following statement upon Malcolm's passing: "Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary, he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

Young struggled with the onset of dementia for a period of time prior to being admitted to full-time nursing care in Sydney, Australia beginning in 2014.

Angus Young: "As his brother, it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever."