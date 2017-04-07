BRIAN MAY + KERRY ELLIS Release Golden Days Album; Brian Shows Off CD Packaging (Video)
April 7, 2017, an hour ago
Brian May + Kerry Ellis, featuring Queen guitar legend Brian May, have released their new album, Golden Days, via Duck Productions Ltd. A new video, in which May shows off the new CD, is available for streaming below.
Golden Days tracklisting:
“Love In A Rainbow”
“Roll With You”
“Golden Days”
“It’s Gonna Be All Right (The Panic Attack Song)”
“Amazing Grace”
“One Voice”
“If I Loved You”
“Born Free”
“Parisienne Walkways”
“I Who Have Nothing”
“The Kissing Me Song”
“Story Of A Heart”
“Can’t Help Falling In Love”
Brian’s unboxing video:
“Roll With You” video: