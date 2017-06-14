BRIAN MAY + KERRY ELLIS Release Official Lyric Video For “It’s Gonna Be All Right (The Panic Attack Song)”

Brian May + Kerry Ellis, featuring Queen guitar legend Brian May, have released a lyric video for “It’s Gonna Be All Right (The Panic Attack Song)”, featured on their new album, Golden Days, out now via Duck Productions Ltd. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Golden Days tracklisting:

“Love In A Rainbow”

“Roll With You”

“Golden Days”

“It’s Gonna Be All Right (The Panic Attack Song)”

“Amazing Grace”

“One Voice”

“If I Loved You”

“Born Free”

“Parisienne Walkways”

“I Who Have Nothing”

“The Kissing Me Song”

“Story Of A Heart”

“Can’t Help Falling In Love”

“It’s Gonna Be All Right (The Panic Attack Song)” lyric video:

Brian’s unboxing video:

“Roll With You” video: