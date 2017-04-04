BRIAN MAY + KERRY ELLIS Release “Roll With You” Music Video; Golden Days Album Available This Friday

Brian May + Kerry Ellis, featuring Queen guitar legend Brian May, have released a video for “Roll With You”, a track from the duo’s new album, Golden Days, to be released this Friday, April 7th via Duck Productions Ltd. The new video, directed by Ethan Forde & Kris Fredriksson, is available for streaming below.

Golden Days tracklisting:

“Love In A Rainbow”

“Roll With You”

“Golden Days”

“It’s Gonna Be All Right (The Panic Attack Song)”

“Amazing Grace”

“One Voice”

“If I Loved You”

“Born Free”

“Parisienne Walkways”

“I Who Have Nothing”

“The Kissing Me Song”

“Story Of A Heart”

“Can’t Help Falling In Love”

“Roll With You” video: