BRIAN MAY + KERRY ELLIS Release “Roll With You” Music Video; Golden Days Album Available This Friday
April 4, 2017, 8 minutes ago
Brian May + Kerry Ellis, featuring Queen guitar legend Brian May, have released a video for “Roll With You”, a track from the duo’s new album, Golden Days, to be released this Friday, April 7th via Duck Productions Ltd. The new video, directed by Ethan Forde & Kris Fredriksson, is available for streaming below.
Golden Days tracklisting:
“Love In A Rainbow”
“Roll With You”
“Golden Days”
“It’s Gonna Be All Right (The Panic Attack Song)”
“Amazing Grace”
“One Voice”
“If I Loved You”
“Born Free”
“Parisienne Walkways”
“I Who Have Nothing”
“The Kissing Me Song”
“Story Of A Heart”
“Can’t Help Falling In Love”
“Roll With You” video: