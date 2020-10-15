BRIAN MAY On Seeing EDDIE VAN HALEN Perform - "There Hadn't Been Anything So Shocking Since JIMI HENDRIX, And It Was Just Glorious"

The clip below was unearthed by BBC Radio One in the wake of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen's passing on October 6th. It features Queen guitarist Brian May talking about seeing Van Halen perform in London in 1978.

In the new video below from SiriusXM, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford reflects on the life and legacy of Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6 at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.