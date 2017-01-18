BRIAN MAY To Release QUEEN In 3-D Book In May; Video Teaser Streaming

Queen guitarist Brian May has announced the release of a new book, Queen In 3-D, available on May 25th.

Says Brian: “Finally! After 3 years of building, our very first LSC (London Stereoscopic Company) book of 21st century photography is almost ready to be sent off to the printers. And the photographer is me, and the pictures are of a rock group that began to work on making a vision come true around 1970.

“Queen In 3-D! Off stage, on stage - on tour, off tour - in the studio, in the snow, in the sunshine, in the rain - in the pink and in the blue. But always in depth! Stereoscopic memories, and my own personal recollections that go with them.

“This should reach a bookstore near you around the end of May. It will have an OWL viewer included of course… in a special secret exclusive new colour! The gnomes are on it!”

Brian May’s London Stereoscopic Company is a new fine-art publishing company with a mission to share the wonders of the world’s greatest 3-D images, from Victorian times to the present day.

Queen In 3-D offers a stunning portrait of the legendary rock band seen through the personal stereoscopic lenses of Brian May (and friends) - complete with patent OWL 3-D viewer. This is the first time Queen’s history has ever been documented in 3-D, from the early days with Freddie Mercury in the 1970s, right through to the present day. The vast majority of these shots have never been seen before, and provide a uniquely intimate view of the world’s greatest rock band.

Check out a teaser video below, and stay tuned for more details, coming soon.