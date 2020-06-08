BRIAN MAY Tops JIMI HENDRIX, EDDIE VAN HALEN, JIMMY PAGE In "100 Greatest Guitarists Ever" Poll - "I'm Absolutely Speechless," Says QUEEN Legend

Total Guitar readers have voted Queen’s Brian May the greatest of all time in their "100 Greatest Guitarists Ever" poll, reports Express.co.uk. The 72-year-old topped Eric Clapton, Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Page and even Jimi Hendrix.

Speaking with Total Guitar, May said: “I’m absolutely speechless. I’m blown away. I have to say it’s completely unexpected. Obviously I’m deeply touched that people feel that way about me. I’m not under any illusions that, technically, I’m even on the tree of great guitarists.

"I guess this tells me that what I’ve done has affected people, and that means a great deal to me. I will never claim to be a great guitarist in the sense of, you know, a virtuoso. I guess I just try to play from my heart and that’s about.”

On beating Hendrix to the top spot, May said: “Oh my god! Well, it is very humbling. Jimi is, of course, my number one and I’ve always said that. To me, he’s something of a superman. It’s like he really did come from an alien planet, and I will never know quite how he did what he did. And every time I got back to Hendrix, I’m thrilled and stunned.”