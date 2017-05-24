BRIAN MAY Unwraps QUEEN In 3D Book; Full-Length Version Streaming

In the new, full-length video below, Queen guitarist Brian May unwraps his book, Queen In 3-D, available on May 25th.

Brian May’s London Stereoscopic Company is a new fine-art publishing company with a mission to share the wonders of the world’s greatest 3-D images, from Victorian times to the present day.

Queen In 3-D offers a stunning portrait of the legendary rock band seen through the personal stereoscopic lenses of Brian May (and friends) - complete with patent OWL 3-D viewer. This is the first time Queen’s history has ever been documented in 3-D, from the early days with Freddie Mercury in the 1970s, right through to the present day. The vast majority of these shots have never been seen before, and provide a uniquely intimate view of the world’s greatest rock band.

Just weeks after announcing a 26-date summer tour of North America, Queen + Adam Lambert have revealed further live plans for 2017, which will now see the band return to Europe later this year for a series of 24 dates including 12 arena concerts in the UK and Ireland. The tour will showcase a spectacular new stage production and a set list that the band hints will provide some surprises (see video below).

Queen + Adam Lambert’s 11-city UK and Ireland tour will kick off in Dublin on November 25th. They perform in Belfast in Northern Ireland the following day, then reach mainland Britain on November 28th to play Liverpool’s Echo Arena. More dates follow in Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester, climaxing with two huge London shows at the O2 Arena on December 12th and The SSE Arena, Wembley, on December 15th. Tickets are on sale now. The tour is presented by Phil McIntyre Entertainments.

These shows will mark the band’s first full British tour in almost three years, having last performed across the UK in January 2015 when they played 10 sold out shows. Their only UK appearance in 2016 was a one-off headlining set at the closing night of the Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday, June 12th, part of a 15-date European summer festival tour. Isle of Wight festival organizer John Giddings credited the band with “the greatest show we have ever had”.

For their 2017 tour, the band will unveil a brand new show including a specially designed state-of-the-art production. The choice of performance material will no doubt acknowledge this year’s 40th anniversary of Queen’s biggest-selling studio album to date, News Of The World from 1977, which yielded the immortal anthems “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions”.

Queen drummer and co-founder Roger Taylor insists the 2017 tour “will look entirely different to the show we took around before. Production has really changed a lot, the things you can do now, you have a much broader palette, the technology has really come along. But we don’t use it all. We don’t play to click track. It’s 100% live. We're planning on doing stuff we either haven't done before or haven't done for a long time. We started as an albums band, that's what we were. The fact that we had hits was just a byproduct.”

Guitarist Brian May confirms Queen’s 2017 shows will have a more ambitious musical agenda. “The general public knows the hits, so you've got to cater for that,” he says, “but we can chuck in a few things that people really don't expect. We’ll do quite a bit more of that this time around. There are so many dimensions to Adam, which of course fits with our music. He can get down and do the rock stuff really dirty, and you have all those dimensions, and we can explore that even more.”

Adam Lambert welcomes the challenge of digging deeper into the band’s canon of classics. “What people should know if they came to the shows a couple of years back, is obviously we will still be playing the big hit songs you know and love from Queen, but we thought it would be good to challenge ourselves a bit,” he explains. “Change it up a little bit, change the visuals, change all the technology, change the set list to some degree. We will probably be pulling some other songs out of the Queen catalogue which we haven’t done before, which I am very excited about.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Dates 2017:

June

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

29 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

July

1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

2 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Arena

8 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Arena

9 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

20 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills

21 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

28 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

31 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center

August

2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

5 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

November

1 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

2 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Sportarena

6 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

8 - Vienna, Austria - Stadhalle

10 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

12 - Luxembourg, Amneville - Galaxie

13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

17 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

26 - Belfast, Ireland - SSE Arena

28 - Liverpool, England - Echo Arena

30 - Birmingham, England - Barclaycard Arena

December

1 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

3 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro

5 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

6 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

8 - Sheffield, England - Motorpoint Arena

9 - Manchester, England - Arena

12 - London, England - 02 Arena

15 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley