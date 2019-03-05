BRIAN SLAGEL’s For The Sake Of Heaviness: The History Of Metal Blade Records Audio Book Edition Released

Today (March 5th), Metal Blade Records and BMG have released the audio book edition of For the Sake of Heaviness: The History of Metal Blade Records - written by label founder and CEO Brian Slagel with Mark Eglinton, and featuring a foreword by Metallica's Lars Ulrich. Read by Brian in his own casual and informal style, this new audio edition of For the Sake of Heaviness is an inside look at how he built Metal Blade from a one-man operation in his mom's non-air-conditioned garage to the preeminent international home of heavy music that it is today.

Throughout the story, Brian steps aside to present first-person insights and extended guest interviews featuring friends, colleagues, Metal Blade staffers, and a long list of artists, including Metallica's James Hetfield, Slayer's Kerry King, King Diamond, and many more. Each of these segments is performed in the audio edition by John Bush of Armored Saint.

Visit Amazon to purchase the audio edition of For The Sake Of Heaviness.