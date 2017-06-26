BRIAN SLAGEL’s For The Sake Of Heaviness: The History Of Metal Blade Records Book To Include Foreword From METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH

Metal Blade Records and BMG are proud to announce the upcoming release of For The Sake Of Heaviness: The History Of Metal Blade Records on August 29th. Written by label founder and CEO Brian Slagel with Mark Eglinton, the book features a foreword by Metallica's Lars Ulrich and celebrates the storied label's 35th anniversary.

Slagel comments: "I have been asked many times about doing a book about the history of Metal Blade and it just seemed like a cool thing to do to document the 35th anniversary. You never really stop to think about a lot of this stuff, so doing the book is a great way of looking back at how many awesome things have happened to me and Metal Blade. We have had a long relationship with BMG and with their new move in book publishing, it all seemed like perfect timing. Being able to work with their team really made the final decision to actually do the book. I am really happy with the way it came out and I hope everyone out there enjoys it as well!"

For The Sake Of Heaviness is an inside look at how Slagel built Metal Blade from a one-man operation in his mom's non-air-conditioned garage to the preeminent international home of heavy music that it is today. The book recounts the early beginning of a metal-obsessed Southern California kid who launched a fanzine and landed a record store job, before cobbling together what he assumed would be a one-off compilation of fledgling bands from the L.A. scene. Released in 1982, the Metal Massacre LP included the debut recordings of local groups such as Steeler, Malice, Ratt, and Metallica.

For The Sake Of Heaviness pulls back the curtain to reveal the definitive look at how Metal Blade began, what they've accomplished, and where they're going. Slagel reveals the early advice he gave that helped guide Mötley Crüe's career; how he helped Metallica replace their bassist - twice; his detailed work on Thin Lizzy and Alice Cooper reissues; his behind-the-scenes role in the careers of Slayer, GWAR, Mother Love Bone, Alice In Chains, Faith No More, Goo Goo Dolls, and Lamb Of God; and his unlikely ventures with kindred metal heads - from hockey star Ken Baumgartner, to celebrity chef Chris Santos, to The Howard Stern Show's Richard Christy, to comedians Jim Florentine, Don Jamieson and Jim Breuer.

Stay tuned for more details, and pre-order options, coming soon.