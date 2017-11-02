BRIAN TICHY Gets The Call To Play With DON FELDER, BILL WARD, LOU GRAMM, NANCY WILSON

The Dead Daisies drummer Brian Tichy is a multi-talented and highly respected multi-instrumentalist, as his latest update reveals:

"Been busy balancing Halloween vibes and time with family, with upcoming work / new commitments, while finishing my little Merry Tichmas LP (PledgeMusic.com everyone, festivity at its peak), and I didn’t get around to posting this.

A series of cool things have happened all around the same time and it’s stuff like this that makes the life of a musician and the whole 'no guarantees in the future so you better focus, work hard and plan ahead' all worth it!

Last week I got myself reacquainted with Eagles songs as I did a couple corporate gigs with the badass Don Felder and his super talented band!

I got home and the next day got a call to see if I could come down to the studio ASAP and track bass for Bill Ward’s new record! Ok, you know Bill is the legendary drummer for Black Sabbath, so to sit with him and learn his tunes and lock into him on bass is nothing short of an honor! Bill is a sweet heart and I’d do whatever I can to make him happy and be creative with him!

Then a few days ago I got a call to play with my buds Rudy Sarzo, Monte Pittman and Teddy Zig Zag in a Rock n Roll Fantasy Camp corporate show in a couple weeks. That’s already cool, but to top it off we play a set with my old boss, legendary, original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm! I haven’t seen him in many years! And, another set with Heart’s Nancy Wilson! (Read her and Ann’s book Kicking and Dreaming, it’s great!) Are you kidding me! Heart is on the top of my list of bands I’d love to play with, so to play 'Barracuda', one of the mightiest drum tracks ever, with her, as well as 'Magic Man', 'Even It Up' and more is too cool!

So in the span of a month I get to soak up, and feed off of the charisma of some of the greats! Don Felder, Bill Ward, Lou Gramm, Nancy Wilson! Fun stuff that keeps you motivated for all the challenges that always lie ahead.

And I’m in Tulsa at the Hard Rock Casino for another Felder private gig, in this Big Timer hotel room that begs for me to hire a bartender and throw a party, as 'Carry On Wayward Son' plays outside my window and I sit and marvel at the absolute 'majesticism' of Steve Walsh’s vocals! (I don’t care if it’s not a real word, it feels right!)."