BRIAN TICHY Names Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS As His First Musical Influence - "It Was His Killer Snare Drum Sound"

In a new interview with Lancaster Eagle Gazette, drummer Brian Tichy - who has performed with a number of acts, including Ozzy Osbourne, The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, and Foreigner - reveals that his first musical influence was former KISS drummer Peter Criss.

"It was his killer snare drum sound on a few records right in the middle of the '70s," Tichy said. "As a kid I was listening to these records and the sound would pop out. I was so young. It wasn't until a little bit later I started getting into Led Zeppelin and Rush and all that, that I started thinking about tones and sound."

Tichy recently tried to impart his musical passion to Lancaster City Schools students when he gave a clinic at the high school.

"If you love what you do, and at that age you focus on it and stay with it, you can make it your life," Tichy said. "You can make it everything you wanted it to be. And it really starts with finding that passion about one thing you love to do and dedicating the time."

Read more at Lancaster Eagle Gazette.