BRIAN TICHY, SCOTTI HILL, DEWEY BRAGG, RUDY SARZO And ROY Z Perform OZZY OSBOURNE And BLACK SABBATH Classics At Soundcheck Live (Video)
March 20, 2017, an hour ago
Week #50 of Soundcheck Live on March 15th at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood, CA saw an all-star jam featuring members of Kill Devil Hill, Skid Row and members of Ozzy Osbourne's band perform the Ozzy classic "Over The Mountain" and Black Sabbath's "Children Of Grave". The Footage is available below.
The band featured:
Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill) - vocals
Scotti Hill (Skid Row) - guitar
Roy Z (Bruce Dickinson, Tribe Of Gypsies) - guitar
Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy, Quiet Riot, Dio) - bass
Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake) - drums, guitar
Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction) - drums
Steve Ferlazzo - keyboards