BRIAN TICHY, SCOTTI HILL, DEWEY BRAGG, RUDY SARZO And ROY Z Perform OZZY OSBOURNE And BLACK SABBATH Classics At Soundcheck Live (Video)

Week #50 of Soundcheck Live on March 15th at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood, CA saw an all-star jam featuring members of Kill Devil Hill, Skid Row and members of Ozzy Osbourne's band perform the Ozzy classic "Over The Mountain" and Black Sabbath's "Children Of Grave". The Footage is available below.

The band featured:

Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill) - vocals

Scotti Hill (Skid Row) - guitar

Roy Z (Bruce Dickinson, Tribe Of Gypsies) - guitar

Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy, Quiet Riot, Dio) - bass

Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake) - drums, guitar

Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction) - drums

Steve Ferlazzo - keyboards