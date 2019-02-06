BRICK BY BRICK Reveal “In The Ruins” Track Featuring THE ACACIA STRAIN’s VINCENT BENNETT

New York hardcore heavyweights Brick By Brick - featuring Mike Valente (Guitars), Andy Parsons (Bass), Ray Mazzola (Vocals, also of Full Blown Chaos) and James Muller (Drums) - will release their seventh studio album, Hive Mentality, on February 22nd, 2019 via Upstate Records.

Brick By Brick have unleashed a second single from Hive Mentality to the masses, entitled "In The Ruins". "In The Ruins" - which is a re-recording of a track originally featured on a limited Brick By Brick split release - once again features the signature growls of The Acacia Strain vocalist Vincent Bennett.

Brick By Brick guitarist Mike Valente says: "I wanted to re-do this song and give it the proper relaunch that it deserved with our vocalist Ray manning the helm. The song had history with Vincent and we needed to have him come in and add his guttural presence into the fold again. "In The Ruins" has hooks, it will grab your attention and make you want to spin kick the head of your neighbor!"

Track guest Vincent Bennett adds: "My first real experience with Brick By Brick was being driven out to a farm in the middle of nowhere to record the guest spot for the original version of this song. I thought I was going to die. Instead, I made some good friends. We have since done countless shows together, including the annual toy drives. When they decided to re-record this song, of course I agreed to also re-record my part!"

Born out of Troy, NY's infamous hardcore scene, Brick By Brick have relentlessly cultivated their reputation as a staple force of hybrid hardcore metal. Solidifying and reviving their sound in recent years with the addition of Ray Mazzolla on vocals, the band's perspective is fresh with formidable intent.

Raising a massive middle finger to the establishment, the band's new album, Hive Mentality, is a battle cry to all that is wrong with the world, yet signifying that all is right with heavy music convergence. Epitomizing the tone of the title track "Hive Mentality", track guest Jessica Pimentel (Alekhine's Gun vocalist, Orange is the New Black actress) seethes "Get the fuck out of the way or get trampled," with a ranting rage. Based upon true events, track five, entitled "Bar Is Open", sums up Brick By Brick flawlessly in their declaration of, "We live to drink/We love to fight/We bring the party/Rage through the night." That statement is further emphasized by none other than guest vocalist Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste, Iron Reagan). The Acacia Strain's Vincent Bennet further exudes the savagery of Hive Mentality with his vocal spot on "In The Ruins", before the album reaches its apex with a blistering rendition of Motörhead's "Iron Fist", a sonically heated kick like a belt of Jack that Lemmy himself would have savored and tipped his hat to.

Produced by Jason Bourdeau, Hive Mentality was recorded at Overit Media in Albany NY, with mastering by legendary Alan Douches of West West Side Music.

Brick By Brick brings one metal riff after another, interwoven with slamming breakdowns and a relentlessly rhythmic battering. Hive Mentality transcends beyond genres - it embraces the angst within each soul from any heavy music scene and brings solace to every metalhead, muscle head, hardcore kid, and old school punk who's been internally bleeding and eternally screaming in defiance.

Tracklisting:

“Hive Mentality” featuring Jessica Pimental (Alekhine’s Gun/actress)

“Bad Sign”

“Toe To Toe”

“Battleground”

“Bar Is Open” featuring Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste/Iron Reagan)

“Never To Wake”

“In The Ruins” featuring Vincent Bennett (The Acacia Strain)

“Slave To The Grind” (Skid Row cover)

“Iron Fist” (Motörhead cover)

"In The Ruins":

“Hive Mentality” video:

(Photo by: Jim Wertman)