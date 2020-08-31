BRIGHTON ROCK Bassist STEVIE SKREEBS Pays Tribute To Frontman GERRY McGHEE - "Your Spirit Will Live On Forever"

On August 25th, Brighton Rock vocalist Gerald Damian "Gerry" McGhee - who found more worldwide success with Isotope Music Canada, Isotope Music UK, and the recent major resurgence of vinyl, launching Precision Record Pressing - passed away due to cancer. McGhee's Brighton Rock bandmate, bassist Stevie Skreebs, has posted the following tribute to him:

"In the beginning we started this band to fulfill a dream we shared together. Along the way we grew into a family, a true band of brothers. On Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 our singer Gerry McGhee was sadly taken from us.

In Gerry's final days he wanted to express his thanks and gratitude to everyone who ever worked with Brighton Rock, and to all of our fans who helped us fullfill our dreams. On behalf of Greg, John, Mark and myself, Brighton Rock will never again take the stage together. Gerry, your spirit will live on forever.

Thanks for the memories and for rocking us all, with all of our love."

Guitarist Greg Fraser has posted the following message:

"To my brother Gerald McGhee

It was an honour & privilege to be your friend & band mate. Your voice & songs touched the world & will live on forever. You are a true legend & will never ever be forgotten.

You came to rock - mission accomplished.

My heart goes out to Carla, Anjalee, Kaila & the whole McGhee family. May my condolences bring you comfort and may my prayers ease the pain of this loss.

Love you forever brother.



Godspeed"

Brighton Rock released four albums throughout their career including: Brighton Rock (1985), Young, Wild and Free (1986), Take a Deep Breath (1988), Love Machine (1991) and hits including “Can’t Wait For The Night” and "One More Try”.

Everyone at BraveWords sends their condolences to Gerry McGhee's family, bandmates, friends and fans. R.I.P.