BRIGHTON ROCK Guitarist GREG FRASER Looks Back On Time With HELIX - "It Was A Potent Band And We Never Got To Record Together"

Thunder Bay Arena Rock recently caught up with Brighton Rock guitarist Greg Fraser. Following is an excerpt from the career-spanning interview.

Q: In '91 you guys put out the serious rockin Love Machine album, produced by Toby Wright. You guys ramp it up and it didn’t do what the previous album did sales wise. Was that do in fact of Grungemania sweeping North America at the time?

Fraser: "There was numerous factors. A lot of our supporters at the record company were gone and the new breed that came in did not care as much for us and would not promote the record. And we were in transition with getting new management which was quite difficult as no one was banging down doors for us like before. The grunge thing was just starting to take hold and our music was becoming out of fashion, so the writing was on the wall. Looking back I think we ended at just the right time, although at the time I refused to believe it."

Q: After Brighton Split for a bit you joined Helix in which I caught you guys here back in 1993. That was a great band as it was you along with the classic lineup with Dr. Doerner on guitar. I know Brian (Vollmer) released the It's A Business Doing Pleasure, and even though you guys were pictured in the album if my memory serves me correct none of you guys were on the album. Guess what I’m trying to say is was their any recording down with that line up?

Fraser: "You are correct. Even though we are credited, we did not play on that record. That record was written recorded and produced by Mark Ribler out of New York, I believe. The plan for the next record was to use the same guy and process of which once again excluded the rest of the Helix band. It’s a shame because it was potent band and we never got to record together."

Brighton Rock performed at Hamilton Studio in Hamilton, Ontario on April 28th. Footage of the band performing "Hollywood Shuffle" from their third album, Love Machine, is available below. Previously uploaded video of "Hangin' High And Dry" from the same show is also available.

