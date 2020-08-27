BRIGHTON ROCK Guitarist GREG FRASER Pays Tribute To Late Vocalist GERRY McGHEE - "You Came To Rock - Mission Accomplished"

On August 25th, Brighton Rock vocalist Gerald Damian "Gerry" McGhee - who found more worldwide success with Isotope Music Canada, Isotope Music UK, and the recent major resurgence of vinyl, launching Precision Record Pressing - passed away due to cancer. McGhee's Brighton Rock bandmate, guitarist Greg Fraser, has just honoured his fallen friend with the following words:

"To my brother Gerald McGhee

It was an honour & privilege to be your friend & band mate. Your voice & songs touched the world & will live on forever. You are a true legend & will never ever be forgotten.

You came to rock - mission accomplished.

My heart goes out to Carla, Anjalee, Kaila & the whole McGhee family. May my condolences bring you comfort and may my prayers ease the pain of this loss.

Love you forever brother.

Godspeed"

Brighton Rock released four albums throughout their career including: Brighton Rock (1985), Young, Wild and Free (1986), Take a Deep Breath (1988), Love Machine (1991) and hits including “Can’t Wait For The Night” and "One More Try”.

Everyone at BraveWords sends their condolences to Gerry McGhee's family, bandmates, friends and fans. R.I.P.