BRIGHTON ROCK Guitarist GREG FRASER's New Band STORM FORCE Announces Live Debut

Brighton Rock guitarist Greg Fraser recently launched his new band, Storm Force, featuring himself, vocalist Patrick Gagliardi, drummer Brian Hamilton, and bassist Mike Berardelli. The debut album, entitled Age Of Fear, was released on January 25th. The band will make their live debut on April 24th at the Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharines, Ontario. Tickets are available here.

Storm Force have released a lyric video for the song "Because Of You". Check it out below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Because Of You"

"Age Of Fear"

"Breathe"

"Ember Rain"

"Ride Like Hell"

"Dirty Vegas"

"More Than You Know"

"Marshall Law"

"Different Roads"

"Ringside"

Storm Force is the explosive new band that fans of classic hard melodic rock have all been waiting for. Led by Canadian rock legends Brighton Rock founder and lead guitarist Greg Fraser and featuring one of today’s most powerful and versatile lead vocalists in Patrick Gagliardi (formerly of Surface Tension), their debut record produced by Darius Szczepaniak (Black Crowes, Sum 41, Big Sugar) combines colossal, crushing melodic rock with hook-laden ballads and massive choruses reminiscent of vintage Cinderella, balanced by classic rock sensibilities of acts like The Who and Van Halen.

The group hails from Niagara Falls, Canada and is rounded out by the blistering one-two punch rhythm section of ex-Panik and Step Echo drummer Brian Hamilton and sought-after session musician and touring bassist Mike Beradelli.

Storm Force’s groundbreaking new record is the result of a rich blend of rock influences spanning Triumph, UFO, Thin Lizzy, Foreigner, and so many more, and will be available on Escape Music worldwide. You can pre-order your copy now from The Music Shop.