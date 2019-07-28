BRIGHTON ROCK Guitarist GREG FRASER's New Band STORM FORCE Signs Worldwide Deal With Escape Music; Debut Album Due In The Fall

Brighton Rock guitarist Greg Fraser recently announced the formation of his new band, Storm Force, featuring himself, vocalist Patrick Gagliardi, drummer Brian Hamilton, and bassist Mike Berardelli. He has checked in with the following update:

"I'm pleased to say that my new band Storm Force haved signed a record deal with Escape Music worldwide. The band is super excited to say the least. Hoping to have our debut release in the fall, possibly November."

According to Escape Music, the Storm Force debut will be called Age Of Fear. Stay tuned for updates.

Brighton Rock released their first original single in over 28 years back in April 2019. Fraser spoke with Superdekes about the single "End Of Time" and the band's current status and headspace. An excerpt is available below.

Q: "End Of Time" is the new song and tell us all about whose idea it was to get a song done/recorded/written.

Greg: "A while back BR was trying to write and record a new record, and we soon found that our schedules could never match up. It was impossible to get all five of us in the same room together. There was always somebody that had other commitments. After a while we decided to scrap the idea hoping one day things would open up for everybody schedule-wise. If anything it’s even harder to get together now than before. A lot of songs were written and recorded, but in pieces, meaning some songs still needed vocals or keyboards or guitars, etc. The only song fully completed was ‘End Of Time’ and we decided to finally release it."

Q: How did you guys go about getting Beau Hill, who produced many albums including Ratt, Winger, Europe and Alice Cooper?

Greg: "Back in the Myspace days over 10 years ago I was in the process of releasing a solo/band record called Fraze Gang. I started posting songs and Beau somehow got wind of it and reached out to me. He said he loved what he heard and said to call him. I was shocked to say the least. This guy is a legend so I initially thought this was a hoax. I called him and was pleasantly surprised to find out that it was indeed really him. He said he wanted to mix my songs. I told him the record is pretty much done but we have one more song to record, and if he’s interested he can mix that. He said send it over. The song is called 'Jackhammer' and he loved it and mixed it. We actually did a video for it on YouTube if you want to check it out. When we were making our second record, Fraze Gang 2, he said he wanted to mix the whole record. So I would send him each song as they were recorded and we would talk about how to approach things and slowly built a friendship that has lasted to this day. We would always check in with each to stay in touch and in fact he’s making plans at some point to come up here a visit me. When we decided to release this new song I mentioned it to Beau he jumped right on it and did a fantastic job .We could not be more happier with the results."

Q: Is "End Of Time" going to lead to more songs or is this indeed the end of time for Brighton Rock?

Greg: "We would love to do more stuff but like I mentioned our schedules our insane. Just getting us all together to rehearse for a gig is near impossible. Time will tell."

Check out the YouTube audio track for "End Of Time" below. The song is available on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

