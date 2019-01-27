BRIGHTON ROCK Releasing First Original Single In Over 28 Years

Canada's Brighton Rock have checked in with the following update:

"Brighton Rock is releasing a new single called 'End Of Time' mixed by legendary producer Beau Hill. The song will be released on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify very shortly, and the band is very excited to let everyone hear it. Stay tuned!"

Brighton Rock performed at Hamilton Studio in Hamilton, Ontario on April 28th, 2018. Footage of the band performing "Hollywood Shuffle" from their third album, Love Machine, is available below. Previously uploaded video of "Hangin' High And Dry" from the same show is also available.

For information and updates on Brighton Rock go to their official Facebook page here.