BRIGHTON ROCK Singer GERRY MCGHEE Passes Away From Cancer

With very heavy hearts, BraveWords sadly must report the passing of Brighton Rock singer Gerald Damian "Gerry" McGhee, who found more worldwide success with Isotope Music Canada, Isotope Music UK and the recent major resurgence of vinyl, launching Precision Record Pressing that was located in located in Toronto and Burlington, Ontario. More information will be available soon, but Gerry succumbed to cancer last night (August 25th).

Brighton Rock released four albums throughout their career including Brighton Rock (1985), Young, Wild and Free (1986), Take a Deep Breath (1988), Love Machine (1991) and hits including “Can’t Wait For The Night” and "One More Try”.





A number of BraveWords staff had worked with McGhee in some capacity and we are truly stunned. Gerry leaves his wife Carla and their two daughters behind. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.