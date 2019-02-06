BRIGHTON ROCK Stream "End Of Time" - First New Song In Over 28 Years

Canada's Brighton Rock has released their first original single in over 28 years. Check out the YouTube audio track for "End Of Time" below. The song is available on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

Brighton Rock performed at Hamilton Studio in Hamilton, Ontario on April 28th, 2018. Footage of the band performing "Hollywood Shuffle" from their third album, Love Machine, is available below. Previously uploaded video of "Hangin' High And Dry" from the same show is also available.

For information and updates on Brighton Rock go to their official Facebook page here.