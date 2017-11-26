BRIGHTON ROCK - Unreleased Song "Gang Bang" From 1991 Streaming; Featured On Re-Release Of Love Machine Album

When Canadian rockers Brighton Rock released their last album, Love Machine, in 1991 the song "Gang Bang" was banned by the record company due to lyrical content. The song has never been officially released. Now, with the re-releases of all three BR records this song is included as a bonus track on the Love Machine record. Check out BrightonRock.com for more details.

"Gang Bang" was originally recorded in 1973 by Scottish group The Sensational Alex Harvey Band. Check out the Brighton Rock version below.

The original Love Machine album was released in 1991 via Warner Canada.

Tracklist:

"Bulletproof"

"Hollywood Shuffle"

"Love Machine"

"Still the One"

"Mr. Mistreater"

"Nightstalker"

"Love in a Bottle"

"Nothin' to Lose"

"Heart of Steel"

"Cocaine"

"Magic is Back"

Line.up:

Gerry McGhee - lead vocals

Greg Fraser - guitars, vocals

Mark Cavarzan - drums, percussion

Stevie Skreebs - bass, vocals