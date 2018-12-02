BRING ME THE HORIZON Fan Dies At London Show - "Our Deepest Condolences Go Out To His Family And Loved Ones"

Word has come down that a fan died at Bring Me The Horizon's November 30th show at Alexandra Palace in London, England. This was confirmed by Alexandra Palace via Twitter.

A medical incident occurred at last night’s Bring Me The Horizon concert. Our thoughts and condolences are with the individual's family and we would like to express our deepest sympathy to them. We hope you can appreciate we cannot provide any further comment at this time. — Alexandra Palace (@Yourallypally) 1 December 2018



Bring Me The Horizon issued the following statement upon hearing the news:

Words cannot express how horrified we are feeling this evening after hearing about the death of a young man at our show last night. Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this terrible time. We will comment further in due course. — Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) 1 December 2018



The cause of death has yet to be made public, and no further information is available at this time.

Bring Me The Horizon are set to release a new album entitled Amo via Columbia Records on January 11th. They have released a new single, "Wonderful Life", featuring Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth. Check out the official lyric video below.