BRING ME THE HORIZON Fan Dies At London Show - "Our Deepest Condolences Go Out To His Family And Loved Ones"

December 2, 2018, an hour ago

news bring me the horizon heavy metal

Word has come down that a fan died at Bring Me The Horizon's November 30th show at Alexandra Palace in London, England. This was confirmed by Alexandra Palace via Twitter.


Bring Me The Horizon issued the following statement upon hearing the news:


The cause of death has yet to be made public, and no further information is available at this time.

Bring Me The Horizon are set to release a new album entitled Amo via Columbia Records on January 11th. They have released a new single, "Wonderful Life", featuring Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth. Check out the official lyric video below.



