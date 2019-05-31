BRING ME THE HORIZON Frontman OLI SYKES - "Wanting Someone Else To Fail Doesn't Make You More Successful"

Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes and Architects' Sam Carter are featured in a new interview with UK-based Kerrang! During the interview, Sykes comments on his band's success and the fear of failure:

"I’ve never been an envious person in that way. You wanting someone else to fail doesn’t make you more successful. It feels much nicer to be happy for someone’s success than to be jealous of it. I remember playing in small rooms of venues while other English bands were upstairs in the big room. People would go, ‘Why aren’t we up there?’ And I’d say, ‘Do you want to make that type of music? No. Is what we do, the music we want to do, accessible to everyone? No.’ If we’d get to a venue and it was only 60 per cent sold, I wouldn’t go, ‘Oh fucking hell, what’s going on?’ I’d go, ‘This is who wants to see us at this moment in time. Be thankful for it.’ At the end of the day, if people are spending their hard-earned money on tickets to your shows, that’s still something a lot of bands don’t get. And I think you have to appreciate that."

Read the complete interview here.

Bring Me The Horizon have released the video for “Mother Tongue”, shot while the band was on tour in Sao Paulo. Watch below.

The group is touring in support of amo (Columbia Records), which hit No. 1 on the UK charts and broke through on this side of the pond with “mantra,” which has over 46 million Spotify streams, 19 million YouTube views, was a Top 5 hit at Rock Radio and earned the multi-platinum-selling UK act its first-ever Grammy nomination for “Best Rock Song.”

Among the album’s many highlights is “wonderful life” (ft Dani Filth), with 12 million YouTube views, “medicine,” which has over 26 million Spotify streams and 12 million YouTube views and the stunning Grimes collaboration, “nihilist blues,” which has almost 10 million Spotify streams.