BRING ME THE HORIZON Launch Official Live Video For "Wonderful Life" Single

Sheffield, UK-based, multi-platinum selling band, Bring Me The Horizon, are set to release a new album entitled Amo via Columbia Records on January 25th. The band have released this official live video for the single "Wonderful Life". A lyric video for the studio version of the song, featuring Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth, can be found below.

Bring Me The Horizon have spent the summer writing and recording in Los Angeles, with Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish handling production. What has transpired is one of their most exhilarating, genre crossing albums to date.

Oli states: “Amo is a love album that explores every aspect of that most powerful emotion. It deals with the good the bad and the ugly, and as a result we’ve created an album that’s more experimental, more varied, weird, and wonderful than anything we’ve done before.”

Amo tracklisting:

"I Apologise If You Feel Something"

"Mantra"

"Nihilist Blues" (featuring Grimes)

"In The Dark"

"Wonderful Life" (featuring Dani Filth)

"Ouch"

"Medicine"

"Sugar Honey Ice & Tea"

"Why You Gotta Kick Me When I'm Down?"

"Fresh Bruises"

"Mother Tongue"

"Heavy Metal" (featuring Rahzel)

"I Don't Know What To Say"

"Wonderful Life" featuring Dani Filth lyric video: