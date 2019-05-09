BRING ME THE HORIZON Premier "Mother Tongue" Music Video

Bring Me The Horizon have released the video for “Mother Tongue”, shot while the band was on tour in Sao Paulo. Watch below.

The group is touring in support of amo (Columbia Records), which hit No. 1 on the UK charts and broke through on this side of the pond with “mantra,” which has over 46 million Spotify streams, 19 million YouTube views, was a Top 5 hit at Rock Radio and earned the multi-platinum-selling UK act its first-ever Grammy nomination for “Best Rock Song.”

Among the album’s many highlights is “wonderful life” (ft Dani Filth), with 12 million YouTube views, “medicine,” which has over 26 million Spotify streams and 12 million YouTube views and the stunning Grimes collaboration, “nihilist blues,” which has almost 10 million Spotify streams.

The band celebrated the album’s release with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a sold-out U.S. tour (see updated itinerary below).

They’re continuing their North American run, then heading overseas for an international tour. On May 12 and 19, they’ll be direct support for Foo Fighters at Epicenter and Sonic Temple festivals respectively and on August 2, they’ll perform alongside Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae and more at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

North American tour dates are as follows:

May

10 - Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA

11 - Mecu Pavilion - Baltimore, MD

12 - Epicenter Fest - Rockingham, NC

14 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

15 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

17 - RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

18 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

19 - Sonic Temple Fest - Columbus, OH

August

4 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL